The Air Forces Central Band performs in a dining facility within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 19, 2024. Their performances often include popular hits and patriotic music, tailored to connect with their audiences. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2025 06:07
|Photo ID:
|8822238
|VIRIN:
|241219-F-EM058-1462
|Resolution:
|6875x4583
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, AFCENT Band performs, visits 386th AEW [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sarah Ortega Corona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.