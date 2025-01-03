The Air Forces Central Band plays a song during a performance, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 19, 2024. The band regularly tours deployed locations, providing live entertainment for troops stationed far from home. (U.S. Air Force photo)
This work, AFCENT Band performs, visits 386th AEW [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sarah Ortega Corona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.