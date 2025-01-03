Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFCENT Band performs, visits 386th AEW [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AFCENT Band performs, visits 386th AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Forces Central Band guitar player plays his instrument during a performance within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 19, 2024. The AFCENT Band performs for diverse audiences to strengthen international partnerships and boost morale among service members. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.04.2025 06:07
    Photo ID: 8822235
    VIRIN: 241219-F-EM058-1360
    Resolution: 6458x4305
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT Band performs, visits 386th AEW [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sarah Ortega Corona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFCENT Band performs, visits 386th AEW
    AFCENT Band performs, visits 386th AEW
    AFCENT Band performs, visits 386th AEW
    AFCENT Band performs, visits 386th AEW
    AFCENT Band performs, visits 386th AEW
    AFCENT Band performs, visits 386th AEW
    AFCENT Band performs, visits 386th AEW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download