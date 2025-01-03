AFCENT Band performs, visits 386th AEW

The Air Forces Central Band plays a song during a performance, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 19, 2024. The band showcases the cultural diversity of the Air Force by performing in multiple musical styles, including rock, jazz, and pop. (U.S. Air Force photo)
