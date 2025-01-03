Midshipman Weld Aboard The USS Higgins

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241230-N-HT008-1102 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 30, 2024) Engineering Midshipman Peter Koch, from El Paso, Texas, welds a bracket aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) in the South China Sea, Dec. 30. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trevor Hale)