    Midshipman Weld Aboard The USS Higgins [Image 2 of 6]

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    12.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trevor Hale 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    241230-N-HT008-1102 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 30, 2024) Engineering Midshipman Peter Koch, from El Paso, Texas, welds a bracket aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) in the South China Sea, Dec. 30. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trevor Hale)

    This work, Midshipman Weld Aboard The USS Higgins [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Trevor Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

