Jimmy Carter State Funeral Rehearsal

Members of the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region conduct a rehearsal at the Carter Center as part of preparations for a state funeral honoring former President Jimmy Carter in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 3, 2025. JTF-NCR is a joint service command tasked with planning and delivering precise ceremonial support during state funerals, while safeguarding the National Capital Region and collaborating on homeland defense. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2025 08:05
|Photo ID:
|8822167
|VIRIN:
|250103-D-QS607-1110
|Resolution:
|3195x1797
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
