    Jimmy Carter State Funeral Rehearsal [Image 5 of 7]

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    Members of the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region conduct a rehearsal at the Carter Center as part of preparations for a state funeral honoring former President Jimmy Carter, in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 3, 2025. JTF-NCR is a joint service command tasked with planning and delivering precise ceremonial support during state funerals, while safeguarding the National Capital Region and collaborating on homeland defense. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.04.2025 08:02
    Photo ID: 8822166
    VIRIN: 250103-D-QS607-1191
    Resolution: 4841x3221
    Size: 6.67 MB
    Location: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
