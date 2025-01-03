U.S. service members with the Ceremonial Honor Guard carry a casket during a rehearsal at the Carter Center as part of preparations for a state funeral honoring former President Jimmy Carter in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 3, 2025. Military and civilian personnel assigned to Joint Task Force-National Capital Region provided ceremonial and civil affairs support during Carter's state funeral. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2025 07:49
|Photo ID:
|8822164
|VIRIN:
|250103-D-QS607-1182
|Resolution:
|4888x3252
|Size:
|9.5 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jimmy Carter State Funeral Rehearsal [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zach Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.