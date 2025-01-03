241210-N-GC571-1067 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 10, 2024) - A Sailor assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One fires an M4A1 Carbine Assault Rifle during a live-fire exercise on the fantail aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 10, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Apprentice Pablo Chavez)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2025 03:48
|Photo ID:
|8822155
|VIRIN:
|241210-N-GC571-1067
|Resolution:
|4665x3110
|Size:
|442.32 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 2 of 2], by SR Pablo Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.