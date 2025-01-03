USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241210-N-GC571-1067 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 10, 2024) - A Sailor assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One fires an M4A1 Carbine Assault Rifle during a live-fire exercise on the fantail aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 10, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Apprentice Pablo Chavez)