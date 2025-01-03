Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) Ramon “CZ” Colon-Lopez transfers responsibility of his position to the incoming SEAC Troy Black [Image 7 of 17]

    U.S. Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) Ramon “CZ” Colon-Lopez transfers responsibility of his position to the incoming SEAC Troy Black

    UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) Ramon “CZ” Colon-Lopez transfers responsibility of his position to the incoming SEAC Troy Black during a Change of Responsibility ceremony, November 3, 2023 at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, VA.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2025 01:16
    Photo ID: 8822135
    VIRIN: 231103-A-UH083-1278
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) Ramon “CZ” Colon-Lopez transfers responsibility of his position to the incoming SEAC Troy Black [Image 17 of 17], by SSG Alexander Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    Joint Staff
    CJCS
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
    SEAC

