U.S. Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) Ramon “CZ” Colon-Lopez transfers responsibility of his position to the incoming SEAC Troy Black during a Change of Responsibility ceremony, November 3, 2023 at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, VA.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2025 01:16
|Photo ID:
|8822133
|VIRIN:
|231103-A-UH083-1226
|Resolution:
|2048x1439
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) Ramon “CZ” Colon-Lopez transfers responsibility of his position to the incoming SEAC Troy Black [Image 17 of 17], by SSG Alexander Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.