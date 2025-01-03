U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Katheryn Wagoner, 62d Aerial Port Squadron fleet services technician, completes a checklist review of a latrine service truck at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Dec. 18, 2024. Latrine service trucks allow fleet services Airmen to dispose of physical waste from aircraft and refill their lavatories with new cleaning agent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2025 16:22
|Photo ID:
|8822029
|VIRIN:
|241218-F-VE343-1173
|Resolution:
|2863x1909
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fleet service Airmen ensure a squeaky-clean takeoff [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.