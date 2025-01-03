Fleet service Airmen ensure a squeaky-clean takeoff

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Katheryn Wagoner, 62d Aerial Port Squadron fleet services technician, completes a checklist review of a latrine service truck at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Dec. 18, 2024. Latrine service trucks allow fleet services Airmen to dispose of physical waste from aircraft and refill their lavatories with new cleaning agent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)