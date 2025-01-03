Fleet service Airmen ensure a squeaky-clean takeoff

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryce Gholson, 62d Aerial Port Squadron fleet services technician, ensures the expendable supplies for a local flight are ready at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Dec. 18, 2024. Fleet services is an essential part of any flightline and allows aircrew to focus on staying mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)