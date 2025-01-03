Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fleet service Airmen ensure a squeaky-clean takeoff [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fleet service Airmen ensure a squeaky-clean takeoff

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryce Gholson, 62d Aerial Port Squadron fleet services technician, completes a checklist review of an air transportation galley lavatory at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Dec. 18, 2024. ATGLs can be loaded onto aircraft to provide additional lavatories and kitchen equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 16:22
    Photo ID: 8822027
    VIRIN: 241218-F-VE343-1134
    Resolution: 2086x1391
    Size: 716.53 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet service Airmen ensure a squeaky-clean takeoff [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fleet service Airmen ensure a squeaky-clean takeoff
    Fleet service Airmen ensure a squeaky-clean takeoff
    Fleet service Airmen ensure a squeaky-clean takeoff
    Fleet service Airmen ensure a squeaky-clean takeoff
    Fleet service Airmen ensure a squeaky-clean takeoff
    Fleet service Airmen ensure a squeaky-clean takeoff
    Fleet service Airmen ensure a squeaky-clean takeoff

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hard Work
    Fleet Services
    Clean Fleet
    Dirty Fleet
    62d AW
    62d APS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download