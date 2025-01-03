Fleet service Airmen ensure a squeaky-clean takeoff

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryce Gholson, 62d Aerial Port Squadron fleet services technician, completes a checklist review of an air transportation galley lavatory at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Dec. 18, 2024. ATGLs can be loaded onto aircraft to provide additional lavatories and kitchen equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)