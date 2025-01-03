Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet service Airmen ensure a squeaky-clean takeoff [Image 4 of 7]

    Fleet service Airmen ensure a squeaky-clean takeoff

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aidin McLaurin, 62d Aerial Port Squadron fleet services technician, waits in a latrine service truck fellow Airman at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Dec. 18, 2024. Fleet services is an essential part of any flightline and allows aircrew to focus on staying mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 16:22
    Photo ID: 8822026
    VIRIN: 241218-F-VE343-1129
    Resolution: 3024x2016
    Size: 776.51 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet service Airmen ensure a squeaky-clean takeoff [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

