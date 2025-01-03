Fleet service Airmen ensure a squeaky-clean takeoff

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aidin McLaurin, 62d Aerial Port Squadron fleet services technician, wipes down his fleet suit with sanitation wipes at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Dec. 18, 2024. Airmen have the goal to avoid spilling any products on their suits, ground or vehicles, however when it does happen, they are able to clean it quickly through a variety of resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)