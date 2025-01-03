D.C. National Guard details support role during NSSE press conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim) D.C. National Guard, speaks to reporters alongside U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Capitol Police, Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the Federal Bureau Investigations (FBI), and other local and federal officials during a joint press conference at the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA), in Washington, D.C., Jan. 3, 2025. The D.C. National Guard joins partners who will support national special security events (NSSE) in the nation’s capital to include 2025 Counting and Certification of Electoral Votes and the State Funeral for former President Jimmy Carter. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ms. Ayan Sheikh)