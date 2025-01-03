Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. National Guard details support role during NSSE press conference [Image 11 of 15]

    D.C. National Guard details support role during NSSE press conference

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2025

    Photo by Ayan Sheikh 

    DC National Guard

    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim) D.C. National Guard, speaks to reporters alongside U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Capitol Police, Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the Federal Bureau Investigations (FBI), and other local and federal officials during a joint press conference at the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA), in Washington, D.C., Jan. 3, 2025. The D.C. National Guard joins partners who will support national special security events (NSSE) in the nation’s capital to include 2025 Counting and Certification of Electoral Votes and the State Funeral for former President Jimmy Carter. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ms. Ayan Sheikh)

    TAGS

    NSSE
    D.C. National Guard
    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie
    2025 Counting and Certification of Electoral Votes
    State Funeral for President Jimmy Carter

