Dr. Nathan Kearns WRAIR-West Professional Portraits

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Christopher Nititham 

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    Dr. Nathan Kearns, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR)-West, professional portrait outside WRAIR-West on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, October 1, 2024.
    (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Nititham and Hannah Covington/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 13:25
    Photo ID: 8821661
    VIRIN: 241001-A-EN187-9002
    Resolution: 5106x6831
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    portrait
    U.S. Army
    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research-West
    WRAIR-West

