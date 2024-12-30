USS Princeton conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 3, 2025) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Alex Lyons, of Orange, N.J., ties whipping onto the end of a line aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), Jan. 3, 2025. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)