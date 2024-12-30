USS Princeton conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 3, 2025) Electrician’s Mate Fireman Jeffrey Medina, of San Diego, left, and Chief Electrician’s Mate Ryan Gamalinda, of San Diego, install a sliding padeye station working light aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), Jan. 3, 2025. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)