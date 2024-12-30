SULU SEA (Dec. 23, 2024) – Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Nathaniel Cassius, left, of Hilo, Hawaii, and Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Rudy Ortiz, of Inglewood, Calif., conduct weapons familiarization training aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 23, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez)
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the Sulu Sea [Image 13 of 13], by SR Pablo Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.