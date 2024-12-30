USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the Sulu Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SULU SEA (Dec. 23, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Weapons Department aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) conduct weapons familiarization training, Dec. 23, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez)