    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the Sulu Sea [Image 4 of 13]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the Sulu Sea

    SULU SEA

    12.23.2024

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Pablo Chavez 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    SULU SEA (Dec. 23, 2024) – Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Shawn Woodstock, of Portmore, Jamaica, conducts weapons familiarization training aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 23, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez)

    USS Carl Vinson
    Sulu Sea
    CSG-1
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    Carrier Strike Group ONE

