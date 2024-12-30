Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota driving safety campaign

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Yokota driving safety campaign

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A patrol car from the 374th Security Forces Squadron initiates a traffic stop at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 12, 2024. In the past five years, Yokota totaled 1,461 vehicular crashes. Drivers can avoid future accidents by practicing safe driving techniques and following the rules of the road. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 00:50
    Photo ID: 8821286
    VIRIN: 241212-F-LX373-2001
    Resolution: 8256x4936
    Size: 11.14 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota driving safety campaign, by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Roads, safety, community, readiness, Yokota, 374th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download