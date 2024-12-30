Yokota driving safety campaign

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A patrol car from the 374th Security Forces Squadron initiates a traffic stop at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 12, 2024. In the past five years, Yokota totaled 1,461 vehicular crashes. Drivers can avoid future accidents by practicing safe driving techniques and following the rules of the road. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)