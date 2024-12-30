Promotion ceremony for Chief Legal Administrator, CW4 Amanda A. Aragon

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Four (CW4) Amanda A. Aragon, Chief Legal Administrator, National Guard Bureau Office of General Counsel - D.C. National Guard, is promoted to the rank of Chief Warrant Officer Five (CW5) during a ceremony at the D.C. National Guard Armory, Dec. 7, 2024. The ceremony was officiated by Charles L. Young, Chief Counsel of the National Guard Bureau. (Photo by Francesca with Compass Studios)
