    Promotion ceremony for Chief Legal Administrator, CW4 Amanda A. Aragon [Image 8 of 14]

    Promotion ceremony for Chief Legal Administrator, CW4 Amanda A. Aragon

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Four (CW4) Amanda A. Aragon, Chief Legal Administrator, National Guard Bureau Office of General Counsel - D.C. National Guard, is promoted to the rank of Chief Warrant Officer Five (CW5) during a ceremony at the D.C. National Guard Armory, Dec. 7, 2024. The ceremony was officiated by Charles L. Young, Chief Counsel of the National Guard Bureau. (Photo by Francesca with Compass Studios)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotion ceremony for Chief Legal Administrator, CW4 Amanda A. Aragon [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    D.C. National Guard
    CW5 Amanda A. Aragon
    Chief Legal Administrator
    National Guard Bureau Office of General Counsel - D.C. National Guard
    Chief Counsel of the National Guard Bureau

