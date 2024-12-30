Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 ACT Water Tour [Image 7 of 8]

    2024 ACT Water Tour

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Photo by Rydell Tomas 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Employees with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, participated in the 2024 Alabama, Coosa and Tallapoosa Water Tour December 20, 2024, in different regions of Georgia. The ACT Water Tour serves as an opportunity for USACE partners to learn about the Corps' water management mission including reservoir operations. (U.S. Army photo by Rydell Tomas Jr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.02.2025 12:44
    Photo ID: 8821162
    VIRIN: 241220-O-QP400-1006
    Resolution: 8147x5431
    Size: 26.35 MB
    Location: GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 ACT Water Tour [Image 8 of 8], by Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Mobile District
    MobileDelivers

