2024 ACT Water Tour

Employees with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, participated in the 2024 Alabama, Coosa and Tallapoosa Water Tour December 20, 2024, in different regions of Georgia. The ACT Water Tour serves as an opportunity for USACE partners to learn about the Corps' water management mission including reservoir operations. (U.S. Army photo by Rydell Tomas Jr)