Special Forces Candidates Participate in Culmination Exercise

Special Forces candidates assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School take part in a long-distance movement during an infiltration as part of the final phase of field training known as Robin Sage near Troy, North Carolina, December 8, 2024. Robin Sage is the culmination exercise for Soldiers in the Special Forces Qualification Course and has been the litmus test for Soldiers striving to earn the Green Beret for more than 50 years. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)