Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Improving the lives of our Airmen, one locker at a time

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Improving the lives of our Airmen, one locker at a time

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Airman Emma Funderburk 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    A cluster of parcel lockers located at the post office at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Dec. 19, 2024. The lockers are being implemented to create a more conducive system for receiving packages and to improve the quality of life for Airmen in the dorms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airmen Emma Funderburk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.02.2025 10:07
    Photo ID: 8821114
    VIRIN: 241218-F-VI066-1002
    Resolution: 4622x3075
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Improving the lives of our Airmen, one locker at a time, by Amn Emma Funderburk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    parcel lockers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download