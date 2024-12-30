Improving the lives of our Airmen, one locker at a time

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A cluster of parcel lockers located at the post office at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Dec. 19, 2024. The lockers are being implemented to create a more conducive system for receiving packages and to improve the quality of life for Airmen in the dorms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airmen Emma Funderburk)