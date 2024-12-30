Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Special Forces Candidates Participate in Culmination Exercise [Image 7 of 22]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Special Forces Candidates Participate in Culmination Exercise

    TROY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2024

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Special Forces candidates assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School take part in a long-distance movement during an infiltration as part of the final phase of field training known as Robin Sage near Troy, North Carolina, December 8, 2024. Robin Sage is the culmination exercise for Soldiers in the Special Forces Qualification Course and has been the litmus test for Soldiers striving to earn the Green Beret for more than 50 years. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.02.2025 10:16
    Photo ID: 8821113
    VIRIN: 241208-A-OP908-4921
    Resolution: 3600x2995
    Size: 11.11 MB
    Location: TROY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Forces Candidates Participate in Culmination Exercise [Image 22 of 22], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Special Forces Candidates Participate in Culmination Exercise
    Special Forces Candidates Participate in Culmination Exercise
    Special Forces Candidates Participate in Culmination Exercise
    Special Forces Candidates Participate in Culmination Exercise
    Special Forces Candidates Participate in Culmination Exercise
    Special Forces Candidates Participate in Culmination Exercise
    Special Forces Candidates Participate in Culmination Exercise
    Special Forces Candidates Participate in Culmination Exercise
    Special Forces Candidates Participate in Culmination Exercise
    Special Forces Candidates Participate in Culmination Exercise
    Special Forces Candidates Participate in Culmination Exercise
    Special Forces Candidates Participate in Culmination Exercise
    Special Forces Candidates Participate in Culmination Exercise
    Special Forces Candidates Participate in Culmination Exercise
    Special Forces Candidates Participate in Culmination Exercise
    Special Forces Candidates Participate in Culmination Exercise
    Special Forces Candidates Participate in Culmination Exercise
    Special Forces Candidates Participate in Culmination Exercise
    Special Forces Candidates Participate in Culmination Exercise
    Special Forces Candidates Participate in Culmination Exercise
    Special Forces Candidates Participate in Culmination Exercise
    Special Forces Candidates Participate in Culmination Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Green Berets
    Culmination Exercise
    Robin Sage
    Special Forces
    SFQC
    GoArmySOF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download