Meet Your Army: Christina Gabriel, LRC Bavaria Administration Officer

Joseph Balum, the director of the Logistics Readiness Center Bavaria, swears in Christina Gabriel (left) as a new U.S. Army civilian employee at the LRC’s headquarters in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 2. Gabriel, an Army veteran who previously served as a human resources and a logistics Soldier for over eight years, is LRC Bavaria’s newly assigned administrative support officer. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2025 05:52
|Photo ID:
|8820978
|VIRIN:
|250102-A-A4479-4291
|Resolution:
|3422x4011
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
