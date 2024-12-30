Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Your Army: Christina Gabriel, LRC Bavaria Administration Officer

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.02.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Joseph Balum, the director of the Logistics Readiness Center Bavaria, swears in Christina Gabriel (left) as a new U.S. Army civilian employee at the LRC’s headquarters in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 2. Gabriel, an Army veteran who previously served as a human resources and a logistics Soldier for over eight years, is LRC Bavaria’s newly assigned administrative support officer. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

