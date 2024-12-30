Contractors make progress on a community center under construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FINEGAYAN, Guam (Jan. 2, 2025) - Contractors work on interior details of a community center under construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in early January. The community centers are located adjacent to every Bachelor Enlisted Quarters (BEQ) and will serve as a central point for laundry, lounging, and gaming.