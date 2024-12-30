Date Taken: 01.01.2025 Date Posted: 01.02.2025 00:20 Photo ID: 8820877 VIRIN: 250102-O-CM160-8471 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.76 MB Location: GU

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Contractors consult construction documents while making progress on a community center under construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz [Image 3 of 3], by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.