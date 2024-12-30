Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An Engineering Technician discusses key features in a community center under construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    An Engineering Technician discusses key features in a community center under construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    GUAM

    01.01.2025

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Office in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas

    FINEGAYAN, Guam (Jan. 2, 2025) - Lamarcus Blount, an Engineering Technician at the Office in Charge of Construction (OICC) Marine Corps Marianas, points out structural details during a site visit in January.

    Engineering technicians manage construction documents and frequent sites to ensure progress matches specifications.

    Date Taken: 01.01.2025
    Date Posted: 01.02.2025 00:20
    Photo ID: 8820876
    VIRIN: 250102-O-CM160-4145
    Resolution: 5949x3966
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: GU
    This work, An Engineering Technician discusses key features in a community center under construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS

    An Engineering Technician discusses key features in a community center under construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
    Contractors consult construction documents while making progress on a community center under construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
    Contractors make progress on a community center under construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

