A forklift move construction equipment during the construction of Bachelor Enlisted Quarters on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

FINEGAYAN, Guam (Jan. 2, 2025) - A forklift transporting scaffolding can be seen conducting construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in January.



Numerous types of heavy equipment are used on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz daily, including 22 different cranes, pay loaders, backhoes, excavators, compaction machines, drillers and screeds. Equipment operators work with a dedicated spotter on the ground to ensure safety during the operation of heavy equipment.