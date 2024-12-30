Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune welcomes first baby of 2025 in Onslow County [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune welcomes first baby of 2025 in Onslow County

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2025

    Photo by Riley Eversull 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Hospital Corpsman Second Class Elisabeth Basham is photographed with her newborn daughter, Stella, at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune. Basham’s daughter is the first baby for Onslow County, North Carolina in 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2025
    Date Posted: 01.01.2025 11:07
    Photo ID: 8820832
    VIRIN: 250101-N-FE818-1002
    Resolution: 7163x4775
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune welcomes first baby of 2025 in Onslow County [Image 3 of 3], by Riley Eversull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune welcomes first baby of 2025 in Onslow County
    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune welcomes first baby of 2025 in Onslow County
    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune welcomes first baby of 2025 in Onslow County

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune welcomes first baby of 2025 in Onslow County

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Health
    Navy Medicine
    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    New Years Baby

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download