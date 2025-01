Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guard Petty Officer Francis Colon, an aviation maintenance technician assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, looks back during a training flight off the coast of Honolulu, Hawaii, May 19, 2024. The HC-130 Hercules airplanes are utilized to support all Coast Guard missions such as search and rescue, and maritime law enforcement. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)