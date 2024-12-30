Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class David Narkis, an aviation maintenance technician assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, sits on the aft ramp of an HC-130 Hercules airplane during a training mission off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii, Feb. 08, 2024. The HC-130 Hercules airplanes are utilized to support all Coast Guard missions such as search and rescue, and maritime law enforcement. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)