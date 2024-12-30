Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts training

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class David Narkis, an aviation maintenance technician assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, sits on the aft ramp of an HC-130 Hercules airplane during a training mission off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii, Feb. 08, 2024. The HC-130 Hercules airplanes are utilized to support all Coast Guard missions such as search and rescue, and maritime law enforcement. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
