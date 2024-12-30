Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Day 80 Flyover

    FRANCE

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    U.S. Army C-130s perform a flyover demonstration over the Normandy American Cemetery for D-Day 80 in Normandy France, June 6 2024. D-Day 80 celebrated the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord where the allied forces liberated the people of Normandy. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 22:05
    Photo ID: 8820530
    VIRIN: 240606-A-YE304-3248
