U.S. Army C-130s perform a flyover demonstration over the Normandy American Cemetery for D-Day 80 in Normandy France, June 6 2024. D-Day 80 celebrated the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord where the allied forces liberated the people of Normandy. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 22:05
|Photo ID:
|8820530
|VIRIN:
|240606-A-YE304-3248
|Resolution:
|5760x8640
|Size:
|31.86 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Day 80 Flyover, by SSG Jonathan Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.