D-Day 80 Flyover

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army C-130s perform a flyover demonstration over the Normandy American Cemetery for D-Day 80 in Normandy France, June 6 2024. D-Day 80 celebrated the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord where the allied forces liberated the people of Normandy. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)