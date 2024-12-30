President Biden Greets World War 2 Veteran

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

President Biden greets Mr. John Wardell a World War 2 Veteran at the D-Day 80 ceremony, Normandy, France, June 6 2024. Mr. Wardell is the last living member of the 2nd Ranger Battalion from WW2. This was Mr. Wardells first time visiting France since he participated in Operation Overlord. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)