    President Biden Greets World War 2 Veteran [Image 9 of 11]

    President Biden Greets World War 2 Veteran

    FRANCE

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    President Biden greets Mr. John Wardell a World War 2 Veteran at the D-Day 80 ceremony, Normandy, France, June 6 2024. Mr. Wardell is the last living member of the 2nd Ranger Battalion from WW2. This was Mr. Wardells first time visiting France since he participated in Operation Overlord. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 22:01
    Photo ID: 8820525
    VIRIN: 240606-A-YE304-6435
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 32.76 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden Greets World War 2 Veteran [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Jonathan Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd Ranger Battalion Change of Command
    Rangers on Omaha Beach
    C-130 Fly over
    Ranger Has Lunch In France
    Welcome Back To Normandy
    D-Day 80 Cerimonie
    Ranger Boarding C-47
    Children Welcoming WW2 Vets
    President Biden Greets World War 2 Veteran
    Airborne Soldier in Normandy
    Ranger Waiting to Jump

    MORE LIKE THIS

