Children Welcoming WW2 Vets

Children from a school in Normandy greet Mr. Bailey a World War 2 veteran as he arrived in France for D-Day 80, June 07, 2024. This marked the first time Mr. Bailey had been back to Normandy since Operation Overlord in 1944. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)
