Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Children Welcoming WW2 Vets [Image 8 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Children Welcoming WW2 Vets

    FRANCE

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    Children from a school in Normandy greet Mr. Bailey a World War 2 veteran as he arrived in France for D-Day 80, June 07, 2024. This marked the first time Mr. Bailey had been back to Normandy since Operation Overlord in 1944. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 22:01
    Photo ID: 8820524
    VIRIN: 240607-A-YE304-1013
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 26.5 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Children Welcoming WW2 Vets [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Jonathan Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd Ranger Battalion Change of Command
    Rangers on Omaha Beach
    C-130 Fly over
    Ranger Has Lunch In France
    Welcome Back To Normandy
    D-Day 80 Cerimonie
    Ranger Boarding C-47
    Children Welcoming WW2 Vets
    President Biden Greets World War 2 Veteran
    Airborne Soldier in Normandy
    Ranger Waiting to Jump

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download