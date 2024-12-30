Ranger Boarding C-47

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Rangers assigned to 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Fort Moore, Georgia, prepare for an airborne demonstration out of a C-47, June 9, 2024. The 80th Anniversary of D-Day and Operation Overlord was the largest use of the historical aircraft since the original operation. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)