Coast Guard Cutter Eagle conducts sail stations

The crew and cadets aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Eagle (WIX 327) conduct sail stations while underway in the Caribbean, May 29, 2024. The Eagle’s main mission is to prepare the cadets for their future Coast Guard careers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 21:43
|Photo ID:
|8820512
|VIRIN:
|240529-G-N0310-1109
|Resolution:
|4076x2717
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.