    Coast Guard Cutter Eagle conducts sail stations

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    The crew and cadets aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Eagle (WIX 327) conduct sail stations while underway in the Caribbean, May 29, 2024. The Eagle’s main mission is to prepare the cadets for their future Coast Guard careers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    VIRIN: 240529-G-N0310-1109
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Sailing
    Coast Guard Academy
    Coast Guard
    Coast Guard Cutter Eagle
    Tall Ship

