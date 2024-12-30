Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th conducts first wing-wide combat readiness exercise in nearly five years [Image 6 of 6]

    908th conducts first wing-wide combat readiness exercise in nearly five years

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    A Citizen Airmen with the 908th Flying Training Wing looks out the window of a compound container during a four-day wing-wide exercise at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama on Nov. 2, 2024. Large scale exercises like this bring together teamwork and precision, ensuring Airmen are prepared to tackle any mission with confidence and capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 20:07
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Air Force Reserve
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base

