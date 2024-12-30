908th conducts first wing-wide combat readiness exercise in nearly five years

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Citizen Airmen with the 908th Flying Training Wing looks out the window of a compound container during a four-day wing-wide exercise at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama on Nov. 2, 2024. Large scale exercises like this bring together teamwork and precision, ensuring Airmen are prepared to tackle any mission with confidence and capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)