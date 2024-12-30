908th conducts first wing-wide combat readiness exercise in nearly five years

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Citizen Airmen from the 908th Flying Training Wing use a sledgehammer to secure a tent down during a four-day wing-wide exercise at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama on Nov. 2, 2024. Large scale exercises like this bring together teamwork and precision, ensuring Airmen are prepared to tackle any mission with confidence and capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)