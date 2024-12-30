Aircrew with the 349th Air Mobility Wing based at Travis Air Force Base, California, wait for loading instructions while aboard a C-5 Super Galaxy during a base-wide exercise at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama on Nov. 2, 2024. Mastering the art of airlift and cargo handling ensures our Airmen are ready to move critical resources wherever they’re needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 20:10
|Photo ID:
|8820408
|VIRIN:
|241102-F-KM531-1867
|Resolution:
|1178x1774
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 908th conducts first wing-wide combat readiness exercise in nearly five years [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.