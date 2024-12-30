908th conducts first wing-wide combat readiness exercise in nearly five years

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aircrew with the 349th Air Mobility Wing based at Travis Air Force Base, California, stands aboard a C-5 Super Galaxy during a base-wide exercise at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama on Nov. 2, 2024. Mastering the art of airlift and cargo handling ensures our Airmen are ready to move critical resources wherever they’re needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)