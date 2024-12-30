Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    908th conducts first wing-wide combat readiness exercise in nearly five years [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    908th conducts first wing-wide combat readiness exercise in nearly five years

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    Aircrew with the 349th Air Mobility Wing based at Travis Air Force Base, California, stands aboard a C-5 Super Galaxy during a base-wide exercise at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama on Nov. 2, 2024. Mastering the art of airlift and cargo handling ensures our Airmen are ready to move critical resources wherever they’re needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 20:12
    Photo ID: 8820407
    VIRIN: 241102-F-KM531-1869
    Resolution: 5814x3730
    Size: 8.8 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 908th conducts first wing-wide combat readiness exercise in nearly five years [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    908th conducts first wing-wide combat readiness exercise in nearly five years
    908th conducts first wing-wide combat readiness exercise in nearly five years
    908th conducts first wing-wide combat readiness exercise in nearly five years
    908th conducts first wing-wide combat readiness exercise in nearly five years
    908th conducts first wing-wide combat readiness exercise in nearly five years
    908th conducts first wing-wide combat readiness exercise in nearly five years

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download