    908th conducts first wing-wide combat readiness exercise in nearly five years [Image 2 of 6]

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    A C-5 Super Galaxy assigned to the 349th Air Mobility Wing sits on the runway for a cargo load training exercise on Nov. 2, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Through hands-on airlift training, Airmen are refining the skills necessary to mobilize assets at a moments notice in preparation for real-world missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 20:13
    Photo ID: 8820406
    VIRIN: 241102-F-KM531-1870
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.55 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    Air Force Reserve
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base

