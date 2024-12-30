908th conducts first wing-wide combat readiness exercise in nearly five years

A C-5 Super Galaxy assigned to the 349th Air Mobility Wing sits on the runway for a cargo load training exercise on Nov. 2, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Through hands-on airlift training, Airmen are refining the skills necessary to mobilize assets at a moments notice in preparation for real-world missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)
